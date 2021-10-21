Kansas City, Kansas police locate vehicle involved in attempted abduction case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas said detectives have located the vehicle involved in an attempted abduction incident earlier this month near Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police said the investigation to the incident remains ongoing.

No arrests or charges have been announced at this time.

Police said on Thursday, October 7, just after 3 p.m. a person described as a Black male, possibly in his 40’s with a tall, slender build and wearing a gray shirt, was involved in the attempted abduction of two woman outside Carl Bruce Middle School, formerly Northwest Middle School.

School staff disrupted the incident, according to police and the suspect ran from the scene in the vehicle.

The incident occurred in the pickup lane on the southbound lane of 18th Street while many parents were waiting for dismissal.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the attempted abduction to call 913-573-6012 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.