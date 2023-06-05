KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are asking the public for help with an ongoing investigation.

Police want to speak with anyone who has been in contact with 32-year-old Marvin Ray Floyd Jr.

Floyd was arrested on May 4 and charged with aggravated sexual battery in Wyandotte County. Anyone who has communicated with Floyd, either online or in person, is encouraged to speak with detectives. Officers say Floyd may have used the online screen names “$producedbydjblacktop” or “NKM.”

Floyd is currently being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. Anyone who has been in contact with Floyd is encouraged to call the KCKPD Special Investigations Unit at 913-573-6050.