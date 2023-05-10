KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The investigation into a police shooting that killed a DoorDash driver is now in the hands of prosecutors according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The department handled the investigation into the April 26th shooting that killed Amaree’ya Henderson in Kansas City, Kansas. Investigators said it is up to the Wyandotte County District Attorney to decide if the KCK police officer who fired the deadly shots should face charges.

The KCK police department will also decide whether to release dash camera and body camera video of the shooting.

An attorney for Henderson’s family says Kansas law gives the victim’s family the right to watch the video. So far the request has not been granted.

“The family has requested to view the body cam and dash cam footage. That request has not been honored by police or the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. Mother’s Day approaches and instead of being celebrated by her loving son, Paulette Johnson must bury him,” Kay Harper Williams, Johnson’s attorney, said.

FOX4 asked the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for a comment regarding the family’s claims. The statement will be added to this story when it is received.

A group called “Justice for Wyandotte” organized a protest last week. The group demanded police release the footage of the shooting.

Henderson’s mother says the department won’t even tell her exactly why the officer stopped her son. She says she received a Facetime from Henderson right after the officer stopped him after he and his girlfriend made a DoorDash delivery.

“Our chief concern is that an unarmed 25-year-old black man was shot and killed by a cop for an alleged traffic stop,” Harper Williams said.

Henderson allegedly asked his mom to come to help him. As she drove to the area, Henderson’s mom says she heard the deadly shots through the Facetime call.

“We want transparency – if in fact it happened the way they say it happened then there should be no issue whatsoever with releasing the footage so that we all can be clear – but as we sit here two weeks from the incident the footage still has not been released,” Nuru Witherspoon, Johnson’s attorney, said.

The KCK police officer was also injured during the stop. He went to the hospital for treatment.