KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is cracking down on “porch pirates” this holiday season.

The department issued a warning Monday aimed at people who steal packages off of other’s doorsteps.

KCKPD said it doesn’t matter why the packages are being stolen. They all are viewed as serious crimes, and they plan to “aggressively pursue these opportunistic criminals.”

“The hard-working people of our community are fed up and are so are we,” Police Chief Karl Oakman said. “Historically we have advised residents to be cautious when having packages delivered, but that’s not enough to stop these brazen thieves.

“Thanks to improved technology through our newly launched Real-Time Intelligence Crime Center (RTICC), responsive residents and the support of our district attorney, who has agreed to file appropriate charges, we will be making arrests and these thieves will be charged and prosecuted.”

Many may be expecting a surge of packages with Christmas right around the corner. That’s why the police are making an extra effort to warn these porch pirates.

Porch pirating victims are asked to immediately report the theft to KCKPD at 913-573-8680 or the non-emergency line at 913-596-3000 and to provide front door security footage if possible.

The Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 is another option for reporting the crime.