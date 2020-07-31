Kansas City Kansas Public Schools Superintendent Foust leaves for job in North Carolina

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Kansas City Kansas Public Schools teachers and administrators continue to develop a plan for the upcoming school year, they’ll be doing so while looking for a new superintendent. Dr. Charles Foust is leaving the district for the same job in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

That board of education voted unanimously on Friday morning to hire Dr. Foust, ending a five-month search for that school district. He’s set to start in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 1.

He has been an educator for 23 years, and had been with KCKPS since 2018. KCKPS School Board President Randy Lopez released a statement that included the following:

“The Board of Education will continue to work with our staff as we plan the re-opening of our schools. We will maintain our focus on providing a quality education for students. Change is never easy but as we move forward, we appreciate the dedication and hard work of the men and women of our staff.

I am confident that we will continue to provide a safe environment and the highest quality education as we work to identify an interim Superintendent and go through the process of hiring our next Superintendent. The Board of Education will continue to work together, now more than ever, to guide our district and to inspire excellence, every grownup, every child, every day.”

Foust’s return to the North Carolina is something of a homecoming. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s in education from North Carolina A&T, and another master’s from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

FOX4 will update our reporting on this story with the announcement of any interim superintendent and when the search for a permanent replacement begins as we confirm those details.