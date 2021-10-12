Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools vote to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for teachers, staff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday evening to require teachers, staff and on-site volunteers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing by Dec. 3, 2021.

The policy states “staff who do not comply with the testing policy and do not have vaccination on file will be subject to KCKPS Progressive Discipline Policy.”

All KCKPS staff that provides proof of COVID-19 vaccination will receive five additional sick leave days to their annual contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the policy, a maximum of 14 sick days will be covered if a staff member is out sick with COVID-19 from a work exposure.

This is now the second district to have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the metro following Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools.

Board members fine tuned some of the language for the policy that was rejected last month that strongly recommended a COVID-19 vaccine for all teachers and staff.