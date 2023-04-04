KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department provided pictures of an apartment damaged by fire on April 4, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A person jumped from a third story balcony as an apartment burned around her Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the building on 73rd Terrace, north of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, around 10:45 a.m.

The fire department said crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but it is heavily damaged.

The female who jumped to safety was transported to a hospital. There is no word on her age or condition.

The pictures below that are provided by the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department show the damage the fire caused.

KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department provided pictures of an apartment damaged by fire on April 4, 2023.

KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department provided pictures of an apartment damaged by fire on April 4, 2023.

KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department provided pictures of an apartment damaged by fire on April 4, 2023.

KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department provided pictures of an apartment damaged by fire on April 4, 2023.