KANSAS CITY, Kan. — While 2023 ended as the deadliest year in the history of Kansas City, Missouri with 182 homicides, on the other side of the state line, Kansas City, Kansas says it finished last year with one of its lowest homicide counts.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman credits his violence reduction plan.

Back in 2022, the department started a four-tiered plan that prioritizes patrol officers and 911 dispatchers.

Oakman said they’re proud of the results so far but there’s still more to be done.

“We do a lot of community engagement, very important, but I think what you always have to balance is enforcement,” Oakman said. “You need to do enforcement. There are individuals that we have to work every year to make sure we put them in jail and keep them in jail to keep that violence under control.”

KCK saw a 39% drop in homicides in 2023.

It was 39 in 2022 and 24 last year.