KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People living in Kansas City, Kansas, are allowed to burn brush and other yard waste outside, with a permit.

Open burn season was scheduled to begin April 1, but it was delayed because of the high wind and wildfire danger earlier this week.

Property owners can apply for a three-day permit on the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department’s website. Applications must be approved at least 24 hours before anyone is allowed to burn.

The permit allows homeowners to burn a 10 foot by 10 foot pile of natural residential organic yard waste such as tree branches, leaves, weeds, and grass are allowed. Burning trash is not included in the permit.

Businesses are not allowed to participate, even if the business is operated out of a home.

Burning is allowed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through April 30.

The person that applied for the permit must supervise the burn the entire time. Property owners are also required to have an adequate water supply, or a fire extinguisher, on site during the burn.

A second open burn session will be held later this year from Oct. 16 through Nov. 15.

