Kansas City, Kansas students log on for their first day of school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students in the Kansas City, Kansas School District will log on for their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The district will teach 23,000 students virtually for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Teachers worked all summer to modify their curriculum

“Our district did a really good job in outlining the expectations for everybody: for students, for teachers, for staff.” Dr. Angela Wright, principal at West Park Elementary, said.

Teachers had the option of working remotely or from their classrooms, many of them choosing to stay on campus so they’ll have access to their tools in the classrooms.

“Because of the new building, our teachers are so excited. They’ve been here, they’ve been decorating their classrooms and most of them are wanting to work from their classrooms,” Dr. Wright added.

Before the school year started, teachers held conferences with parents over a period of four days.

“During that time, the teachers were explaining to the parents about what remote learning is, what it is going to look like from their classrooms and going over the routines and procedures and expectations,” Dr. Wright said.

The district gave the schools supplies for the students to help them acclimate to remote learning.

The district says it was very important that teachers and their students and families connected so they held a family advocacy day where students received their devices and their school materials.

If parents or students have any questions while attending online classes, there are resources available here.