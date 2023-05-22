KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators say a third person died from injuries in a quadruple shooting that happened at a Kansas City, Kansas, home Thursday night.

Investigators announced Monday that 50-year-old Penny Smith died of her injuries.

KCK police said officers went to a home near North 123rd Street and Yecker Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday. They found three injured women outside when they arrived.

Investigators said Smith’s 30-year-old daughter, Kristy C. Throw of Shawnee, died from her injuries shortly after the shooting.

Smith’s husband, Christopher, 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police. Detectives believe Christopher shot the victims before taking his own life.

The third woman injured in the shooting remains hospitalized.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can call 911. Help is also available through Friends of Yates at 913-321-0951 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.