KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Members of the community plan to join the Kansas City, Kansas, police department to take steps toward peace.

The department’s second Peace Walk will take place Saturday, April 1. The event begins at 11 a.m. at West 5th Street and Washington Boulevard.

The two-mile walk ends at North 5th Street and Parallel Parkway where a free lunch will be served to the community.

There will also be a rally, safety demonstrations, and vehicles from the special operations unit on display. Police K-9s and their handlers will be out to meet the community.

A free shuttle will be offered between the two locations for anyone who decides not to take part in the actual walk.

During last year’s peace walk, Chief Karl Oakman said he wanted to use the event to show the community that he was ready to listen. The department also used it as an opportunity to promote engagement with the public.

The first peace walk held last year drew about 200 people, according to the department.

Saturday’s event comes about a week after faith leaders held a prayer vigil about the violent crime in the city.

Chief Oakman said at that time, the department’s aggressive crime-reduction strategies are working.

He pointed to a 25% drop in homicides and robberies last year, and shootings that have declined 45% so far this year. Homicides are down 60% compared to the same point last year, according to the department.