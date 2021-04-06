Kansas City, Kansas, vaccination site expands to offer weekend hours

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government announced it’s expanding hours at one of its vaccination sites.

The Armory vaccination site at 100 S. 20th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, will be open Saturdays during April. Hours are from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. each Saturday.

Anyone living in Wyandotte County age 18 and older can walk into the location and get vaccinated. Kansans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, but the clinic at the Armory is giving Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are only approved for people 18 and older.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. You will need to provide proof that you live in the county by showing an ID or piece of mail addressed to you.

The Unified Government’s Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments at other locations too.

If you need help finding a ride getting to an appointment, call 311. Operators are available to help schedule transportation.

