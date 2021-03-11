Kansas City, Kansas vaccination sites now taking walk-ins for certain residents

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is now easier than ever for qualifying Wyandotte County residents.
Three locations in KCK are now open to walk-in vaccinations for people 65 years old and older.
The inoculation sites are open today, and they will run Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are someone who qualifies for walk-in status, you must provide the following:
- Proof of age: Valid ID or birth certificate
- Proof of residency: This can be a piece of mail. These sites are only for Wyandotte County residents.
There are three walk-in sites spread throughout the county. They are:
West Location
Former Best Buy
10500 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, KS 66109
Central Location
Former Kmart
7836 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66112
East Location
The Kansas National Guard Armory
100 South 20th Street
Kansas City, KS 66102
Don’t match the eligibility criteria? Here’s how you can sign up for the vaccine for each county in the Kansas City metro.