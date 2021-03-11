Kansas City, Kansas vaccination sites now taking walk-ins for certain residents

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is now easier than ever for qualifying Wyandotte County residents.

Three locations in KCK are now open to walk-in vaccinations for people 65 years old and older.

The inoculation sites are open today, and they will run Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are someone who qualifies for walk-in status, you must provide the following:

Proof of age: Valid ID or birth certificate

Proof of residency: This can be a piece of mail. These sites are only for Wyandotte County residents.

There are three walk-in sites spread throughout the county. They are:

West Location

Former Best Buy

10500 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, KS 66109

Central Location

Former Kmart

7836 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66112

East Location

The Kansas National Guard Armory

100 South 20th Street

Kansas City, KS 66102

Don’t match the eligibility criteria? Here’s how you can sign up for the vaccine for each county in the Kansas City metro.