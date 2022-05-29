KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman died in an overnight deadly crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. when a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 left the roadway, and crashed into the base of an overhead sign.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Theresa A. Bishop, who was the passenger of the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

