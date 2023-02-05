SAVANNAH, Mo. — A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Savannah, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier traveling eastbound on Route T.

The driver drove off Route T to the south and crashed into an embankment, and the vehicle came to a stop facing southeast around 4:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP, Savannah police, and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.