BATES COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in custody and a victim is home with her family thanks to the work of investigators overnight.

A woman contacted the Bates County Sheriff Office Sunday night to report that a man and a teenager abducted her daughter from Kansas City. She told deputies she received a text from her daughter that identified her captors.

Investigators determined the victim and her captors could be traveling on Interstate 49 near Archie, Missouri.

Minutes after deputies took the report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper and a Bates County Deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Passaic.

According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper tried to pull over the car in Butler, Missouri, but the driver refused to stop.

The deputy and trooper chased the vehicle from Butler along a county road and back to I-49 where the driver headed north, back toward Passaic.

The Sheriff and several other deputies were called from home to assist in the pursuit. Sheriff Anderson was able to successfully deploy road spikes on the highway. The driver hit the spikes and the car’s tires began to lose tread.

Just south of Passaic, two deputies used their their vehicles to pin the vehicle in and brought it to a stop, but the car got away.

Sheriff Anderson then used his patrol truck to push the vehicle to the side of the road. The other three patrol vehicles boxed in the suspect’s vehicle and were able to stop it.

Officers took a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old into custody. The suspects are awaiting charges.

They rescued the victim and took her to the hospital. She was later reunited with her family.

Investigators searched the car and found a loaded Draco Ak47 Pistol. The investigation into the abduction is still underway.