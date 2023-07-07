KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says her office has filed charges in the Klymax Lounge shooting where three people died and two more were hurt on May 21.

The prosecutor will hold a news conference Friday morning at 10, you can watch it live in the video player on this page. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves and Mayor Quinton Lucas will be on hand as we learn more about the investigation and exactly what charges have been filed against whom.

Jason McConnell, 41, Antoinette Brenson, 24, and Clarence Henderson, 33, all died in the club shooting. Police responded to the club at 42nd and Indiana around 1:25 a.m. that Sunday in late May. Two of the victims died at the scene, one died at a hospital.

Witnesses previously told FOX4 that an incident inside the club spilled outside and led to the shooting.

FOX4 will update this story with more details about charges and any suspects as that information is revealed.