KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attack, allegedly over unpaid rent, sends two Kansas City men to hospitals with serious injuries.

Court documents show one of the men was smoking outside of a convenience store at Winner Road and Hardesty Avenue on Monday. According to the probable cause statement, the man told officers his landlord showed up in the parking lot.

The man identified his landlord as Haidar Alkhuzaii, and said he had a wooden pole with him. The victim said Alkhuzaii began hitting him with the pole in the head and face. The probable cause shows witnesses told officers Alkhuzaii’s son was with him and also punched and kicked the victim.

When police arrived at the business, they found the victim bleeding from the head in the parking lot. He was transported to a hospital with cuts, facial fractures, and a broken jaw.

He told officers that as he was attacked he grabbed his pocket knife to try to defend himself.

The probable cause statement shows Alkhuzaii suffered a severe cut on his face during the incident. His son drove him to a hospital for treatment before officers arrived at the convenience store.

Prosecutors charged Alkhuzaii with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for his alleged role in the altercation.

Court records show Alkhuzaii posted bond Wednesday. He is scheduled to be in court to be arraigned on the charges Oct. 5.

