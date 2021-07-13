Kansas City lands on 2021 list of best places to live in US

Kansas City, Missouri, USA on March 22, 2014. A image of the Kansas City Scout overlooking Kansas City at sunrise. The Indian Scout is known as a Kansas City landmark and symbol of the city. The scout overlooks the Kansas City Skyline.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missouri cities, including Kansas City, placed in the top 100 on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”

Kansas City placed highest among the three Missouri cities at number 57.

The list gave it a 6.7 overall score. It received a desirability score of 5.6, a value score of 7.7, a job market score of 7.2, a quality of life score of 6, and a net migration score of 6.4.

“Kansas City, Missouri, is no flyover cow town. Its metropolitan area, which straddles two states (the other being Kansas) and two rivers, is home to a diverse population of more than 2 million people,” U.S. News and World Report writes.

“As more young people flock to Kansas City for its desirable cost of living and optimal job market, the area has fostered the growth of a creative community. Throughout the area, independent boutiques and coffee shops have sprung up, and walls of buildings are decorated by colorful murals.”

Springfield, Missouri came in at number 79. The list gave it a 6.5 overall score. It received a desirability score of 6, a value score of 7.2, a job market score of 6.7, a quality of life score of 6, and a net migration score of 6.6.

St. Louis got on the list at number 99. The list gave it a 6.3 overall score. It received a desirability score of 5.5, a value score of 7.7, a job market score of 7, a quality of life score of 5.4, and a net migration score of 5.5.

Boulder, Colorado placed number one with a 7.6 overall score. The list gave it a 7.6 overall score. It received a desirability score of 8.5, a value score of 6, a job market score of 8.5, a quality of life score of 8.2, and a net migration score of 6.9.

Here’s the top 10:

Boulder, Colorado

Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Huntsville, Alabama

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Naples, Florida

Portland, Maine

Sarasota, Florida

Portland, Oregon