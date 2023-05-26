KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get ready to max out the fun this Memorial Day weekend.

The first Los Monarch Latino Festival will celebrate culture, music and fun at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Organizers say the festival will show the best of Latino culture including food and drinks from local restaurants, entertainment, live music, lucha libre wrestling, a low riders car show, graffiti, and a hand rolled cigar bar.

There is also a carnival, kids zone with inflatables, face painting, clown shows and a playground.

The live music schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 27

4:30 p.m. Reyes Brothers

6 p.m. Blanco y Negro

8 p.m. Banda Blanca

9:30 p.m. Paloma

Sunday, May 28

4:30 p.m Stranded In The City

6 p.m. Wennely Quezada & Selekto

8 p.m. Chicos de Barrio

9:30 p.m. Los Lonely Boys

Latino Festival tickets start at $20 online. Kids under 12 are free.