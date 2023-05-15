KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Movement appears underway to address traffic flow issues at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Traffic jams in the pick-up area have been creating challenges since its opening.

Soon, Kansas City Council members could take on a request to look at the infrastructure leading up to the problem spots.

Although motivations for the proposal haven’t been discussed on its face, city leaders could ask for a review of the immediate airport driving loop, according to the legislation.

FOX4 also now has visual confirmation that parking enforcement at the airport is moving more aggressively.

Airport police now patrol the loading zone in the pick-up area, and on Monday, they created a barrier with their vehicles where drivers before might park for minutes or more.

Parked drivers have led to back-ups in the late evening hours over the past few months with lines of cars jutting out into N.W. Cookingham Drive.

The route still has roundabouts, which were used heavily at the now-closed old KCI terminals. In addition, a one-lane left turn is the only way to make the tight circle back to the pick-up area (say, if you’re early for pick-up and refuse to use the cell phone waiting lot).

These are all areas the city manager could review, according to a proposed ordinance, “since these improvements are needed due to existing traffic growth in the area, including growth from the new KCI airport.”

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will consider the issue first. The committee’s meeting was canceled Monday but this proposal, not yet fleshed out, was revealed in the meantime.

Sponsors of the legislation did not return FOX4’s messages for comment.