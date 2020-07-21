Kansas City leaders hoping schools will give more time for coronavirus to subside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To allow more time for a surge in virus infections to subside, local leaders are recommending that school buildings within the city limits do not open before Labor Day.

The guidance is intended to help avoid another broad school shutdown.

Kansas City saw its highest number of new infections, highest number of deaths, and highest number of virus hospitalizations, all in the last week. That’s why Mayor Quinton Lucas and Dr. Rex Archer, the city’s public health director, are concerned about opening the school year normally next month.

They said they recognize that children need to return to school. However, they also say there’s been a surge in COVID-19 infections among those less than 19 years old.

Lucas says health risks increase with age, so the city is recommending social distancing and online learning for high schoolers, while saying it’s much more likely younger children will be able to return to a more regular classroom environment.

“There is no broad plan for us to close school buildings, if we can avoid it,” Lucas said. “To the extent we see outbreaks, we would look to identify them as to individuals, as to individual classrooms, and as to individual school buildings. We have no intention, if we can avoid it, to more broadly close all schools in Kansas City, Missouri, as we saw last spring.”

The city also is asking that large youth sports tournaments be delayed until after Labor Day. The mayor says youth tournaments in Saint Louis have been tied to the spread of COVID-19 there.

The city is in the process of hiring more contact tracers to help respond to outbreaks in schools.

However, that staff may not be in place in time for schools to open in August.

The mayor recognizes that a delay in reopening schools may make it difficult for working parents, who are forced to choose between caring for their kids or going to their jobs. Lucas says child care centers will remain open with occupancy limits.