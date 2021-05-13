Kansas City leaders launch new plan to cut down number of deadly crashes across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vision Zero is an initiative to cut down traffic crash deaths and keep people safe through infrastructure.

Kansas City is already laying the groundwork.

A cycle track is the first project. On Thursday, city leaders installed a traffic delineator near 31st and Gillham Plaza.

It kicks off Vision Zero, a push for zero pedestrian fatalities by the year 2030.

“We have a very aggressive plan ahead of us,” City Manager Brian Platt said.



Platt said they aim to install 30 miles of protected bike lanes over the next two years.

“That is a huge number, that puts us on pace with any mid-size or major city in the country,” Platt said.

Over the last 10 years in Kansas City, Missouri there’s been a 20% rise in traffic crash deaths and serious injuries.

Based on that data, the city pinpointed six of the most dangerous intersections.

Pilot Locations listed below will see improvements this year:

9th & Broadway Independence Ave. & Van Brunt Blvd. 31st & Prospect 31st & Troost 63rd & Prospect 82nd Ter. & Troost

“City Council has seen that rise and seen those challenges, so that in the same way that we try to stem homicides in this city, in the same way we try to stem suicides in this city, we want to make sure that we are addressing avoidable accidents,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Under Vision Zero, even more projects get the green light. Fifty intersections will see speed humps in neighborhoods and traffic signal upgrades — giving those walking a erw extra seconds lead time before cars can more.

The city will also add intersection video detectors for bicyclists and traffic calming measures, which will be available to neighbors.

“We see too many teddy bears, we see too many crosses, too many piles of flowers on the side of the road, reminding us of all the lives that we’ve lost,” Kansas City, Missouri Transportation Director Jason Waldron said.



Vision Zero is international and annual effort. KCMO plans to add projects each year to keep streets safe.

“I walk a lot,” Alfonso Armendariz said.

He gets around by walking, not on wheels. Armendariz is excited about the improvements.

“I think it’s useful. It’s better for us who walk,” Armendariz said. “I think it will help also with them that way it divides it you know, and it has a safe way that separates them.”

If you have concerns or want to make suggestions, like the bike path click here.

