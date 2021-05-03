Kansas City leaders plan to double spending to improve city streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City say they’re going into overdrive to make sure streets are improving.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said it’s a problem he’s seen for far too long.

“We have a wonderful city with wonderful things going on,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t deserve good basics like going on a street without having tires blown out, lose a hubcap or other long-term concerns.”

The city’s plan is to double the spending from $17 million to $39 million to aid in funding the project.

Leaders also plan to double up on the amount of roads they fix each fiscal year, including improving 2,600 street segments, 240 lane miles resurfaced this year, compared to 135 miles last year.

The plan also includes increasing the amount of streets covered for micro-surfacing and crack sealing.

Public Works Director Michael Shaw said it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is a long-term process,” Shaw said. “We have a lot of infrastructure needs in Kansas City, we are in this for the long haul and not just for today.”

Lucas said moving priorities from other projects to this one, will help bring the plan to life.

“Street expansions, new streets, new bridges all those sorts of things are what you are going to see less of in this budget,” he said.

They encourage residents to utilize resources like 311 to get the word out about problems on a specific street.

“Resurfacing is one of the top priorities here,” City Manager Brian Platt said. “We are being very aggressive with our approach.” The goal is to finish a road project within a year of it’s start date.

