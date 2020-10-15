Kansas City leaders searching for artists for four large-scale pieces at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What kind of art will we see in the new KCI terminal?

Kansas City is now launching a nationwide search to find artists for four massive art projects at the airport.

The city is replacing the airport’s three, aging terminals with a new single terminal and parking garage, set to open in spring 2023.

City leaders said Wednesday they want art to be a big part of the new KCI experience. The city’s call for artists will actually be the biggest public art project in Kansas City’s history.

For now, KCI needs four large-scale art pieces. At least three of them will hang from the ceiling, including a show-stopper at the check-in area of the new $1.5 billion terminal.

Perhaps the biggest creative challenge, though, is an art piece that is supposed to embody a fountain without using any water.

Visit this site to view all the project specifications and apply.