KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents will get their first look at some of the upgrades seven busy and dangerous intersections will be getting over the spring and summer.

The seven intersections are 9th and Broadway, 30th and Myrtle, 31st and Prospect, 31st and Troost, 82nd and Troost, Missouri and Troost and Van Brunt and Independence.

“Areas with the lowest income, lowest rates of car ownership, have the highest rates of crashes,” said Kansas City spokesperson Maggie Green. “We see that in our data which its why it’s so important to us to really prioritize our improvements where the need is the highest.”

Planners found those hotspots by crunching crash data that showed drivers are getting into more crashes over the past few years that are hurting and killing more people.

Green said over the last decade, Kansas City has seen fatal crashes increase by 42% and crashes with serious injuries go up 25%.

“So what are our hotspots,” Green said. “What are our corridors that we really should be paying attention to?”

The improvements will range from temporary to permanent structures in intersections that will help make pedestrians more visible and force vehicles to slow down. The goal is to change behaviors and sight lines at places where there have been many crashes to keep people safer.

“Not overhauling the whole intersection, but what are some small, simple things we can do to improve visibility, to shorten crossing distance for pedestrians,” Green said.

Once the city can install those changes, they can start tracking crash data again to see what works and what might have to be tweaked.

It makes a big different to people like Shawn Tolivar, who primarily uses his bike or public transit and walking to commute.

“We are one of the most deadly cities in the country in terms of traffic violence,” Tolivar said. “We talk about the murder rate and how sky high it is. The traffic fatality rate is right up there with our murder rate.”

Which is why Tolivar is happy to see any improvement.

“Any of these changes that can save a life is worth it,” Tolivar said.

You can find more information about the in-person meeting from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, March 29 at the East Village Transit Center here.