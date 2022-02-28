KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have probably noticed more trash along our roads and interstates that isn’t getting cleaned up. What you may not know is city leaders are at odds with state transportation officials on how to fix it.

“There’s a lot of trash, debris, all around the city,” Ron Stockwell said. “I notice it everywhere, pretty much, that I go.”

“The last time we went out, I just noticed it was even worse,” Diana Ennis added. “A lot more furniture, parts of cars, just really awful.”

On Monday, FOX4 saw litter nearly in the lanes in the downtown loop, extending to U.S. 71 Highway and beyond.

Stockwell said it could be a driving hazard, and the filth can clog drains.

“It’s also kind of embarrassing,” Stockwell said. “You’ve got groups like the World Cup coming in to take a look at the city. We’ve got great, world class facilities, but driving around they have to be like, ‘Wow, look at all the trash around here. Is this what it’s always like?'”

FOX4 asked Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas what he was doing about the situation.

“The city will be working with contractors to make sure we actually are doing trash pickup,” Lucas said. “You’ll also see public works going out in more situations.”

In December, the city passed a resolution giving it permission to help the Missouri Department of Transportation clean up state roads and report back within 60 days.

That came and went, and drivers said there’s little difference.



“That’s why we’re at least going to step up, at least in our city role, to make sure that it gets taken care of,” said Lucas.



On Monday, FOX4 also spoke with MODOT’s Assistant District Engineer Matt Killion about how the trash pile up got to this point.

“We’ve been faced with a significant staffing shortage,” Killion said. “Really, statewide it’s impacted us, and all the tasks we need to complete, we simply don’t have the staff to dedicate to litter pickup.”



Killion said the state is down several hundred maintenance employees. He said the ones they have are assigned to safety issues like potholes, warning lights and road striping, among other projects.

“We look great from the sky at night, but if we went up and down those same streets during the day and took a shot of what was going on, it’s not very pretty,” Ennis said.

According to MoDOT, litter pick up will close the right lane of westbound Interstate 670 between Baltimore Ave. and Broadway Blvd., along with the I-670 westbound exit to Broadway Blvd.

This will take place March 1-2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

