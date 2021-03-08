Kansas City leaders urge engagement after fender bender ends in triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community leaders said they’re taking charge after another deadly shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on March 6.

It happened on the 5000 block of Agnes Avenue where multiple shots were fired. Police said an argument over a fender bender resulted in the triple shooting where two men died.

The other man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

“A life is a life regardless of if its this age or that age,” Charles Johnson, Executive Director of I Am My Brother’s Keeper said. “It doesn’t make a difference.”



Johnson said he can’t help but notice kids playing outside where the triple shooting happened.

He talked with a father that said his kids are normally playing outside the time the shooting occurred, but he’s happy they were inside.

“One of those bullets could’ve easily hit four or five children,” Johnson said. “It has to stop. Get engaged.”



The double homicide became the city’s 28th homicide so far this year.

Councilman Brandon Ellington said its time to stop talking and do some work.



“Talking about it is the reason we’re at 100 murders every year because that’s all we do,” Ellington said.

He believes the newly-passed Office of Citizen Engagement will help get to the problem before a shooting happens.



“So when we talk about opportunities for organizations that are doing de-escalation or organizations that have training programs, I’m optimistic that we’re going to see a decrease as soon as we start expanding opportunities,” Ellington said.

Ellington and Johnson both encourage people in the community to get involved to put a stop to the violence.

“I love Kansas City,” Johnson said. “They put so many labels on our city, saying we this and we that. I love Kansas City, and I know we can do better.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android