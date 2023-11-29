KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group called Partners for Peace walked Independence Avenue Wednesday afternoon in-between Benton Boulevard and Hardesty Avenue.

Melesa Johnson’s the director of public safety for the city. She’s also heading Partners for Peace. She says the leadership of the group’s from the city and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

“But the backbone of Partners for Peace are the service provider agencies that are already doing this work,” she said Wednesday.

Johnson led dozens of people at Kansas City Fire Station 23 at Independence Avenue and Lawn Avenue. On their walk, leaders asked the business owners and the people walking if they need help with things that may lead to crime like vacant houses and not enough street lighting.

“It’s a two for one, right? We’re looking at the environmental factors, but we’re also making sure that we’re funneling resources into this corridor as well,” she continued.

Wednesday’s walk comes at a terrible time for violence in the city’s history. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reports there have been 172 homicides in the city as of Wednesday afternoon. The yearly record was 179 homicides in 2020.

“We have another month to go, December. Hopefully, it’s my desire that we do not have any additional homicides, but that’s where we’re at,” Former Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Tracey Chappell said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday before the event.

Chappell goes to KC 360 meetings. KC 360 is another approach to try to reduce crime through KC Common Good.

“The only people that you don’t see at the table is the younger generation,” Chappell said. “You don’t have the teenagers there. You don’t have the 20-year-olds and the young 30-year-olds that are there. These are the people that are subjected to violent crime the most.”

Johnson has already announced she’s running to become the next Prosecutor of Jackson County. The East Patrol Division of KCPD has responded to the more homicides than any other patrol station in the city. The station basically covers everything east of Prospect to the eastern city limits. Wednesday’s event took place in that zone of the city.