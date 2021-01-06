Kansas City leaders working toward solution to ongoing street racing concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas believes it’s time to curb illegal street racing.

On Thursday, Lucas plans to instruct Brian Platt, Kansas City’s new city manager, to focus on illegal street events involving drivers who do “donuts” and “burnouts” for the next 60 days. As it stands, violators risk having their cars confiscated. Lucas said he opposes the events, which are often known as “sideshows,” because of the danger they present to drivers and spectators.

“Knock off that sort of activity,” Lucas asked on Wednesday. “I’m happy to work with any group on alternatives, but we can’t allow criminality to go unchecked either.”

People who support the impromptu parties state their events aren’t hurting anyone, and they’re lowering metro violence rates because they give young people something to do. Desmound Logan, who operates Smoke The Tires, a Kansas City-based group that often stages sideshows, said he supports allowing young drivers to do their donuts in the street, but only in a safe, supervised spot.

“For you to make it illegal when you can turn around and capitalize on it and turn it into a sport. Now, these kids have something else to look forward to in life,” Logan said.

Logan said he hopes to use an old drive-in movie theatre, which is located on U.S. Highway 40 near Interstate 435, to host shows. Logan said he’s hopeful city leaders will work with him to acquire the land. He said he’s already working with owners of a small racetrack in Dallas, Texas to build a venue for donuts and sideshows.

“Stiffening up the rules or whatever you want to call it is going to cause more resistance,” Logan said.

Lucas agreed when asked how authorities could assure that law-abiding participants would participate in a plan like Logan’s, and how to convince law-breakers to change their behavior.