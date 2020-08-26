Kansas City lights up purple to celebrate 100 years of women voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Why are buildings lighting up purple, gold and white when the sun goes down?

Those are the colors activists wore when pushing for women’s suffrage 100 years ago.

The 19th amendment, ratified in 1920, provided women with the right to vote. Women finally won the battle after generations of protesting and civic unrest.

“Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920,” according to Our Documents.

The amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1878. Suffrage activists varied among themselves on stipulations of voting rights, but by 1912, nine states had added women voting to their own constitutions.

“By 1916, almost all of the major suffrage organizations were united behind the goal of a constitutional amendment,” according to Our Documents.

“When New York adopted woman suffrage in 1917 and President Wilson changed his position to support an amendment in 1918, the political balance began to shift.”

“Bastille Day spells prison for sixteen suffragettes who picketed the White House” July 19, 1917 via Our Documents

The joint resolution that passed through the Senate and became law states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

100 years later, cities celebrate women’s rights with the color purple, and the U.S. Constitution has maintained that right ever since.

Our Documents is a national initiative started under the George W. Bush administration as a way to increase U.S. historic literacy, according to the National Archives.