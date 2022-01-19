Kansas City looking at return of mask mandate, consulting with CORE4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to call a meeting of the CORE4 to evaluate the possibility of a universal mask mandate.

The CORE4 includes Kansas City, Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas and Wyandotte County. One purpose of the group is to provide a unified front on important regional issues.

Lucas shared his thoughts during an interview on Wednesday’s University of Kansas Health System COVID-19 call. He said he plans to bring-up the universal masking idea with the CORE4 but it remains unclear if there is a political appetite for the move.

Lucas said the majority of COVID-19 rules have received “heckler’s vetoes” meaning there are a lot of negative comments but not a lot in favor.

But he also said “our current moment demands action.”

“We’ve primarily prevailed upon parents to be reasonable and sensible and to not put your kids in just stupid political fights for no reason at all. And I think most schools have been able to handle that fairly well,” Lucas said, talking about the city’s current mask mandate affecting people at K-12 schools.

That measure will likely be extended another 30 days, according to Lucas and at some point masking rules could also be expanded to more public spaces.

“We continue to evaluate that. We certainly are engaging with our lawyers regularly because we get more saber rattling from our state attorney general,” Lucas said.

While Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has threatened new lawsuits over mask mandates in any form, the saber-rattling goes both ways.

No new COVID-mitigations strategies are currently being discussed by city council members. The only item discussed in committee Wednesday reflected the continuing, possibly unexpected, impact of COVID on the city providing city employees up to 80 hours paid leave if they have a positive test.

“This ordinance is renewing the emergency paid sick leave related to COVID-19. The parameters for it’s usage would remain the same as the prior ordinance 210729 which expired December 31, 2021,” Teri Casey, KCMO Human Resources Director, said.

“It isn’t just actually in our schools,” Lucas said. “We had, I believe, roughly about a 100+ firefighters who were out recently dealing with COVID-19. And we actually don’t have that many firefighters. So when you’re looking at 15% of the workforce that challenging your ability to respond to 911 calls.”

Lucas said the same challenges are also happening in the police department and sanitation department.

As for reviving a mask mandate with the CORE4, Jackson County legislators on Tuesday had a masking ordinance ‘withdrawn’ from the agenda. So that is at least is an indicator of what they are currently willing to do, or rather, not do.