KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri is asking for public input on its draft plan to improve its Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan.

The plan was initially created in 2008 and was updated a few times since then but plans like these are getting more attention now that Infrastructure Bill funding can be the final piece of the puzzle to make a plan into reality.

The big goal for Kansas City is for the city to be carbon-neutral by 2040, meaning whatever coal-powered energy the city uses by then will be offset in other ways. The challenge is finding the right technology, upgrades, and partners to make it all work.

The plan lays out a long list of long and short-term steps that can be taken in the northland, central, and southern parts of Kansas City, where different needs might necessitate different solutions.

The consistent piece is reducing the region’s greenhouse gas emissions by taking steps like improving and upgrading transportation options and infrastructure, building new construction that’s more energy efficient, and helping more people grow health food locally.

“It’s really exciting,” said Mary Kay McGinty, who volunteers for the climate group Mothers Out Front Kansas City.

She likes the collective approach to feedback for the plan, where the public can share their thoughts, through April 12.

Her organization is focused on clean energy and would like to see more about making solar power more affordable and going even farther than the city’s carbon-neutral goal, and instead being completely off coal power by 2040.

One hold up, the plan admits, is paying for all the improvements. It says the finalized plans will rely on partners and grant money to make sure communities that have historically been left behind aren’t anymore.

Still, advocates like McGinty say they’ll keep pushing to see what’s possible.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” McGinty said. “If we keep demanding it because we need it, and we do need it, then I believe they will make it happen. The city will make it happen. The utilities will make it happen.”

You can read the full plan here.

You can share your feedback here.