Kansas City man, 2 others arrested, charged with possession of meth following traffic stop

HOYT, Kan. — A Kansas City, Missouri man and two other Kansan men were arrested and charged for drug possession following a traffic stop north of Topeka.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a Hoyt police officer stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation.

Chief of Police Dan Wentling stated that during the traffic stop, officers located items believed to be narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 55-year-old Jack T. Moore, of Kansas City, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no proof of insurance.

The passengers in the vehicle, 32-year-old Stephen W. Oswalt, of Atchison and 28-year-old Donald E. Harvey, Willis, Kansas, were also arrested and both charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Jackson County, Kansas jail.

Wentling said that Oswalt and Harvey were subsequently charged with allegedly entering contraband into a correctional facility.