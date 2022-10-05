KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, 25-year-old James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jordan Huff this week with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Independence police officers responded to a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building near East 39th Street and South Redwood Drive.

Robertson was located in a living room dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

There were 7-8 small bullet holes found in the kitchen drywall that exited the apartment as well as small bullet holes that went through the living room drywall and into a bedroom where three children were located, according to court documents. Multiple bullet holes were also found in an adjacent apartment building.

A witness stated that Robertson and Huff were eating dinner, drinking and smoking marijuana and then started playing various drinking card games, including Drunk Uno and Spades, court documents say. He said he saw Robertson dead on the living room floor and Huff was pacing with a black AR-15 rifle in his hands and was pointing it towards them.

“He sat there like this. He looked at me, he folded up the cards and he threw them over my head,” Robertson’s sister JaNice Robertson told FOX4 Tuesday. “He’s looking at me, he takes the gun, and he just starts shooting into the kitchen.”

The shots went through the wall into a nearby apartment. The mom inside said they just missed her week-old daughter.

Janice Robertson’s three kids under four years old were in her apartment. She got them to safety in a closet.

Court documents say the witness went for his phone to call 911 but Huff stopped him and demanded he give him his cell phone and keys to his vehicle. The witness refused but then Huff pointed the Ar-15 at him again to give him his phone and car keys.

The witness told detectives Huff is an alcoholic, Schizophrenic and has a history of domestic violence towards his mother and sister, court documents say. He stated after KCPD confiscated his weapons after a domestic violence incident, once that case was dismissed, Huff “upped the ante” and purchased two near firearms and carried an AR-15 rifle everywhere with him on a sling or in a black and blue large duffle back.

A RING doorbell camera outside an apartment showed Huff leaving the apartment and a gun barrel muzzle is evident, court documents say.

Independence police tell FOX4 Huff was picked up around 11 a.m. Wednesday as a result of a traffic stop.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

