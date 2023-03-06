KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man arrested during last week’s standoff that happened after three Kansas City police officers were shot made his first appearance on unrelated federal charges.

Two men surrendered during the standoff, and one of them was arrested. Jimmie R. Lewis Jr., 50, is facing three federal charges.

Federal prosecutors charged Lewis with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The offenses allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.

According to court documents, officers were looking for him that day before he led them on a chase.

Prosecutors say after he was caught following a crash, he was found carrying more than $2,000 and had a backpack that contained a handgun and nearly 400 grams of meth in nine plastic bags. Close to 20 more grams of meth were found underneath the passenger seat of the truck he crashed.

Lewis was arrested, but hadn’t been charged with a crime connected to the chase, until now.

Lewis’ attorney waived both his preliminary and detention hearings during his first appearance Monday morning.

Court records show that Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions, including assault and resisting arrest.