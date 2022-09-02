KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A ballistics report prompted the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges, including second-degree murder, for a fatal shooting in October 2021 against a man in custody for a Thursday homicide.

Craig Moss, 31, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, after a homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison Street at an apartment complex.

Moss was in custody for the 2021 homicide at 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue, but invoked his right to an attorney. Not enough evidence was present to press charges.

A new ballistics report from the Kansas City Police Department comparing the spent 9mm casings in the 2022 case with the previous case determined the cartridges were fired from the same gun.

In addition to the murder charge, Moss faces armed criminal action for the 2021 fatal shooting of 47-year-old Andre Green.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.