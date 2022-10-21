INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Prosecutors charge a Kansas City man with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle after he allegedly shot his father.

According to the probable cause statement, 21-year-old Trayvion D. Howard was driving a stolen vehicle when he drove past his father’s house in Independence Wednesday afternoon. He claimed his father started yelling at him. Howard said his father then got into a car and began following him.

At one point, Howard said his father rammed his vehicle to stop it. The victim got out, walked up to the driver’s side of Howard’s car and continued to yell at him.

Howard told detectives he opened his door and shot his father several times because he was scared.

Independence police caught up to Howard shortly after the shooting when he crashed his vehicle near an Independence car dealership. Officers found him hiding under one of the cars on the lot.

Court documents show police found seven guns either in the stolen vehicle, in Howard’s backpack, or on Howard when they searched him.

Witnesses told detectives that Howard shot at his father’s car several times as the two men drove around Independence.

Court documents show Howard told detectives he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen , but admitted he did know some of the firearms were stolen.

Howard also made several phone calls from the Independence Police Department Detention facility. The probable cause statement shows during the calls he admitted knowing the vehicle and all of the guns were stolen. He also admitted shooting his father.

