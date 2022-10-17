KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges Monday, accused of fatally stabbing his brother with a sword.

Aaron Winn, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Karl Winn.

Kansas City police were called to the area of 62nd Street and Tracy Avenue on Thursday on a reported cutting. Police were initially investigating this case as a suspicious death, but later ruled it a homicide.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Karl Winn on the front porch with a sword through his chest, police said.

Charging documents say Aaron Winn originally told police that his brother had died by suicide. Then he told police he and his brother got into an argument over the oven being shut off while he was trying to cook, prosecutors said.

The 38-year-old said he recorded the argument on Facebook Live and showed it to detectives. Court documents say in the video, Aaron Winn threatened his brother with a taser. The video captures what police believe was the two men getting into a fight and Aaron Winn saying, “You will die.”

Aaron Winn is being held on a $750,000 bond, prosecutors said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.