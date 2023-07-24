KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in a domestic violence killing after prosecutors say he killed his wife.

Mantonia Duncan has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in Jackson County.

Kansas City police were called to a home near E. 54th Street and Indiana Avenue on July 17 where they found a woman lying unresponsive inside a home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Jami Duncan.

Court documents say witnesses identified Mantonia Duncan as the person who killed her and said he had fled to another home. Police took the man into custody that night.

A juvenile was inside the home at the time of the deadly shooting, who said Mantonia Duncan came inside and told Jami Duncan to “line up” before shooting her three times, court records say.

Another witness said Mantonia Duncan told him he had been arguing with his wife before the shooting.

Police determined Mantonia Duncan had a previous criminal record and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.