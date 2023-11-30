KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges after a 36-year-old victim was found shot behind a home this month.

Keylen Madge has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the area of 24th Street and Lawn Avenue on Nov. 18 after residents nearby heard gunshots and people screaming.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people and 36-year-old Theus Dewberry unconscious behind a home. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at a nearby bar between a group and spilled outside before the shooting happened. Several witnesses also provided police with a description of the suspect.

Two days later, another witness told police he saw a man arrive during the fight, saw him approach Dewberry and then heard gunshots, court records say.

The witness said he heard a woman ask the suspect, “Did you shoot him?” and the man replied, “Yeah,” according to prosecutors.

Detectives distributed screenshots of the suspect from surveillance videos, and a KCPD member identified them as Madge, court records say. On Nov. 27, Madge came to police headquarters with his attorney but refused to speak to detectives.