Kansas City man charged following fight involving a gun inside Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A day after Missouri issued a COVID Hotspot Advisory for Jackson and Clay counties, the former director of the Kansas City Health Department was reminded that he warned that a COVID-19 spike was coming.

Dr. Rex Archer made the comments during a radio show in July, before he retired from his position at the health department. At that time, he said there would be a "huge blow up" in September in Kansas City. He was reminded about the comments during a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning with the University of Kansas Health System.