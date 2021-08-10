Kansas City man charged following fight involving a gun inside Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man in connection with a fight inside Independence Center Saturday.
Lorenzo Harvey, Jr, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Court documents said officers were called to the mall after Harvey and another man started fighting. Police interviewed witnesses and viewed cell phone video that showed the fight. According to court documents, a gun that belonged to Harvey fell out of his possession during the fight.
The case remains under investigation.