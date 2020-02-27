Kansas City man charged for allegedly shooting into car with three toddlers inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots into a car with three young children inside.

Duan Bryant, 20, is charged with three counts of child endangerment in Jackson County court.

Duan Bryant

According to court documents, on Feb. 20, police were called to a disturbance in the 5800 block of E. 16th Terrace.

When they arrived, a woman told them that she was meeting Bryant to exchange custody of their 1-year-old child in the parking lot of Truman Medical Center when they got into an argument.

When she began to drive away, she said Bryant fired shots at her vehicle. She also says another person inside of Bryant’s car fired shots. She then drove home and called the police.

At the time of the shooting, two other children, a 1-year-old and a 10-month old were also inside the car.

Officers were able to recover shell casings and found bullet holes in the car, according to court documents.

Bryant is being held in the Jackson County jail on $50,000 bond.