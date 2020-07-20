Kansas City man charged for possessing illegal firearms, first arrest under Operation LeGend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges for illegally possessing firearms. This is the first arrest under Operation LeGend, a partnership with the federal government and local law enforcement to stop violence in Kansas City.

Monty W. Ray, 20, was charged in federal court Monday with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

According to court records, officers saw Ray driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the area of 107th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard on July 17, 2020. Officers stopped Ray, who had active warrants for assaulting a law enforcement officer and fleeing (for an incident in which Ray ran over an officer’s foot and rammed his own vehicle into a patrol vehicle before escaping from officers in a pursuit that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour) as well as a probation violation. Ray fled from the vehicle on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Officers saw a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun lying in plain view on the driver’s seat, the affidavit says. A loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the center console cup holder. Both firearms had been reported stolen. Officers searched the vehicle and found five rounds of 9mm ammunition and one .223-caliber round in the glove box of the vehicle. They also found a spent 9mm shell casing on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.

Ray admitted to officers that he is an habitual user of marijuana and that he has been smoking marijuana daily since he was 12 years old. He also admitted to using methamphetamine, most recently on the day before his arrest.

This case is being investigated by the Independence Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.