Kansas City man convicted for shooting bus rider in the back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a man on Thursday charged in 2020 for assault and armed criminal after police say he shot a bus rider in the back, causing life-threatening injuries.

Larry J. Harris, 52, will be sentenced at a later date according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutors Office.

Harris has been convicted of assault and armed criminal action offenses three times in the past – in 1992, 2001 and 2007 – according to court documents.

On March 30, 2020, police were called to the metro bus stop at Independence Avenue and Olive Avenue around 10:20 a.m. They found a man there, a bus rider, who had been shot in the back by his right shoulder blade.

The rider told police he knew Harris had shot him after waiting at that bus stop. Harris shot through an open window from the sidewalk, striking the victim.

Police arrested Harris a week later. He refused to speak to detectives.

During the investigation, another witness at the bus stop later also placed Harris at the scene, identifying him out of a photo lineup.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story indicated the victim was the driver, but the prosecutor’s office provided information that they were actually a rider.

