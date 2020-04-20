Kansas City man charged for shooting, killing woman who was taking his vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man is facing multiple charges after firing multiple shots at a woman earlier this month who was driving off in his vehicle.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Monday that 26-year-old Lawrence Perkins faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded around 1 a.m. to the area of 59th and Troost Avenue on April 4 on a reported shooting.

They found the victim, 27-year-old Shea D. Henry, who was deceased, sitting inside a vehicle.

Perkins told police he fired multiple shots at Henry after she began to drive off in his vehicle.

Surveillance video showed Perkins firing multiple times as the victim attempted to leave after taking his vehicle. Police found 10 .45 caliber shell casings at the scene.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for Perkins.