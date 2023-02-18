KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutors office has charged a Kansas City man Saturday with shooting and killing a 4-year-old child in 2012.

Martin Olmedo, 31, faces 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers on Dec. 15, 2012, responded to the 2400 block of Denver in Kansas City’s Northeast area and located four victims in a 1991 Maroon Chevrolet Lumina. One victim was a 4-year-old boy, Aydan Perea, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

One of the other victims was shot in the shoulder.

According to court documents, on Dec. 16, 2012, officers located a vehicle registered to Olmedo. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found spent shell casings, the same casings at the crime scene the day before.

Investigators said Olmedo told police detectives he was in the vehicle during the shooting the day before. Officers found a large caliber shell casing in the backseat, A check of Olmedo’s phone found it was hitting off a cell tower in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred.

Witnesses also told police that Olmedo was overheard saying he was involved in the shooting.

“I am grateful for our law enforcement partners in the KCPD and the FBI for apprehending this defendant. We frequently remind families torn apart by a homicide that these cases are never out of our grasps because no statute of limitations exists on homicides. The apprehension of this defendant demonstrates that truth.” “We have spoken to the mother who waited so very long for this day to arrive. For her and other family members and for my community, we will tirelessly work to bring this case to a just conclusion for little Aydan.” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

Olmedo is in custody under a $500,000 cash bond.

Olmedo was in the Jackson County Detention Center this week after Federal Bureau of Investigation units in Kansas City, Texas, and Mexico coordinated a pickup after he was deported from Mexico.