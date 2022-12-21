KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to the September 2021 deadly shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside of a home in south Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Darrell E. Thompson with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on Sept. 24, 2021, Kansas City police officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road.

Officers found the victim dead in a driveway from apparent gunshot injuries. A stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun was located on the ground next to the victim along with two spent .40 caliber shell casings.

Surveillance video captured the victim with his hands up seemingly in confrontation with someone in a white Malibu. Shots are then fired from the vehicle.

Phone records show the suspect’s phone in the area of the shooting.

Two other suspects have also been charged in connection with Williams’ killing.

