KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple charges in a July 2022 shooting in Westport that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Lavont A. Carter with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault and six counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on July 10, 2022, just after 11 p.m., Kansas City police officers responded for a large crowd of people involved in a physical altercation inside and outside the Westport Ale House.

Surveillance cameras from the area showed Carter outside the location raising his arm in a shooting position, charging records say. Video also showed victims reacting or limping or falling to the floor.

Five people were injured in the shooting, including multiple off-duty police officers working security, and 24-year-old Cardell Crawford was killed.

Spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to court records. Carter is also seen on video leaving the scene in a vehicle, prosecutors said.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Carter was charged in November 2022, but charging documents were sealed until he was taken into custody. Carter is currently being held in the Wyandotte County jail.

Carter and his brother were also previously charged in a 2020 deadly shooting in Westport.

Prosecutors said video footage captured and witnesses saw an SUV driving down Mill Street with people inside shooting into a crowd. A 17-year-old was killed, and two innocent bystanders were injured in that shooting.

However, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to FOX4 those 2020 charges against Carter were dismissed last year due to witness cooperation issues.